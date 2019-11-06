Welcome to

Lawmakers Want More Protections for Those Who Working in the Heat

November 6th, 2019 by Jake Stofan

Heat stress kills dozens of Americans working in extreme temperatures and sends thousands more to the hospital each year.

That’s why Democratic state lawmakers have proposed legislation that would require employers receive training on heat exposure.

It would also require employers to offer free cold water, access to shade and brief breaks every few hours to those who work in extreme conditions.

Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith said most employers already provide the amenities, but there are bad actors.

“And the reason they are not compliant is because it’s simply a recommendation from OSHA that they do these specific things like guaranteeing access to water, rest and shade,” said Smith.

There are no specified penalties in the legislation for employers who don’t comply.

Sponsors say it would be up to state agencies to determine proper punishments.

