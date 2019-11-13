Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Paul Valery
    "The best way to make your dreams come true is to wake up."
  • Helen Keller
    "Faith is the strength by which a shattered world shall emerge into the light."
  • Edwin Markham
    "It is better to rust out than wear out."
  • Helen Hayes
    "We relish news of our heroes, forgetting that we are extraordinary to somebody too."

Lawmakers Propose Price Cap on Insulin

November 13th, 2019 by Jake Stofan
2.4 million Floridians are living with diabetes and an additional 5.8 million are at risk of developing the disease, but Florida lawmakers note the price of insulin has skyrocketed in recent years.
 
Senator Janet Cruz said the high cost is putting the lives of many diabetics at risk.
New legislation announced Wednesday would cap the cost of a 30 day supply of the medication at $100.
“I spoke to the head nurse at the emergency room in Tampa at Saint Joe’s Hospital. She said it happens all the time. You know she has folks that come in in diabetic comas because they are rationing their insulin because they cannot afford the co-pay, nor can they afford to buy the insulin,” said Cruz.
Lawmakers believe the ‘Insulin Affordability Act’ will come at minimal cost to the general population. 
The cite one study that suggested capping the price of insulin at $0 would only raise insurance costs for the average customer between 70 and 95 cents a year.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com