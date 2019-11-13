2.4 million Floridians are living with diabetes and an additional 5.8 million are at risk of developing the disease, but Florida lawmakers note the price of insulin has skyrocketed in recent years.

Senator Janet Cruz said the high cost is putting the lives of many diabetics at risk.

New legislation announced Wednesday would cap the cost of a 30 day supply of the medication at $100.

“I spoke to the head nurse at the emergency room in Tampa at Saint Joe’s Hospital. She said it happens all the time. You know she has folks that come in in diabetic comas because they are rationing their insulin because they cannot afford the co-pay, nor can they afford to buy the insulin,” said Cruz.

Lawmakers believe the ‘Insulin Affordability Act’ will come at minimal cost to the general population.