University Students Rally at the State Capitol

November 13th, 2019 by Jake Stofan
More than 100 university students walked the halls of the State Capitol Wednesday, lobbying lawmakers on their legislative agenda.
Students are asking lawmakers to eliminate sales taxes on college textbooks, increase access to mental health councilors at universities and allocate more money to campus food pantries.
“I grew up in foster care. For me many times that meant my only lunch that day was school lunch and I was surfing from house to house on an air mattress. It was really tough to be successful in school when you don’t have a full stomach or a steady home and the same applies college. That’s why it’s so critical that we treat these programs seriously and give them the funding they deserve,” said Hunter Lyons with the Florida Government Association.
Student leaders say they have joint sponsorship of a $350,000 allocation that would be dispersed among the Florida University System to help support campus food pantries.

