Clemente Aguirre-Jarquin spent a decade on death row for a murder the Florida Supreme Court ruled he did not commit.

Now he’s fighting the state over compensation for his wrongful incarceration.

Under state law, a wrongly convicted person has ninety days to file for payments, but after the state high court set him free in 2016, he remained behind bars.

Attorney Josh Dubin says as a result, he missed the 90-day window.

He’s hoping to get a Special Master to recommend lawmakers pay anyway.

“This indeed is the most unique case I have ever encountered. It is the strongest case of actual Innonence I have ever seen, and it is the most overwhelming case of guilt of another person I have ever seen,” said Innocence Project Attorney Josh Dubin.

The daughter of one of two women murdered has confessed.

The second woman was her grandmother, but she has not been charged with the crime.

Clemente Aguirre-Jarquin could receive up to $50,000 for each of the nearly 15 years he spent behind bars.

The State Attorney fighting the case contends he is still the guilty person.