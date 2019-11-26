If you haven’t started your Christmas shopping yet, you are in the minority according to Florida retailers.

Scott Shalley, President of the Florida Retail Federation said more than one of every two Floridians have already started their Christmas Shopping, and it’s only going to get busier this weekend.

“Projects are that about 75 percent of shoppers will shop this weekend. You’ve got small business Saturday on Saturday after Black Friday and then leading into cyber Monday,” said Shalley.

Sales are expected to notch up about four percent over last year.

For retailer Geof Weldon who own the Shoe Box in Tallahassee, that’s welcome news as brick and mortar stores fight back against increasing on line sales.

“I think people sitting on a little money and actually willing to let it go this Christmas season,” said Weldon. “I am very confident in the economy right now.”

Adults age 30 to 50 are expected to spend $50 more than the $1,000 they spent last year.

The bump Is a welcome surprise.

There are fewer shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, which caused dire predictions over the summer.

“There’s a lot of positivity out there. Projections are up over last year,” said Shalley.

And there are smiles as well at Nic’s Toggery, a family owned clothing store.

“We tend to be profitable throughout the year, but we tend to make a good profit at Christmas and its a good time of the year for us,” said co-owner Victor Galvas.

Gift cards have been the top seller so far this season, with clothing and electronics not far behind.

Low unemployment, wage growth, and overall high consumer confidence are getting credit for the increased holiday shopping.

Christmas sales account for about 20 percent of a retailers annual profit.