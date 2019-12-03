The State Capitol is kicked off the holiday season Tuesday morning with Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried presenting the Governor and Cabinet with a Florida-Grown Christmas tree.

The Carolina Sapphire tree, provided by Tallahassee based Bavarian Tree Farm is one of 16,000 Christmas trees grown by more than 140 Christmas tree farms across the state.

“Thank you again for this honor to be part of the tradition and really wanted to encourage everybody to not only have fresh from Florida trees at home but make sure that that’s what you are actually putting on your tables is fresh from Florida food,” said Fried.

Fried, who is Jewish, presented the Governor with and additional gift during the ceremony, Hanukkah Menorah ordainments to go on the tree in the Governor’s Office.