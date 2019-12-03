The 2019 Florida Trooper of the year was named by the Governor and Cabinet Tuesday morning.

The honor goes to FHP Trooper Mithil Patel.

Patel saved the life of a man near West Palm Beach by pushing him out of the way of a hydroplaning vehicle last December.

Patel was hit instead and suffered severe injuries.

“He immediately put himself in harm’s way to move that witness, to push him out of the way to keep them from being hurt. You know my grandfather used to say the true character of a man is the decisions they make in a split second. It is a testament that this is what he is a true hero,” said FHP Director Colonel Gene Spaulding.

Patel gave a special thanks to his wife, who is a nurse, while accepting the award.

Patel said she took direct care of him during his nine months of recovery.