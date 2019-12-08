Florida State University has a new head football coach. Mike Norvell has coached at Memphis for the last four seasons and has a 38-15 winning record. As Mike Vasilinda tells us, the FSU says he was the only coach offered the job.

Florida State’s 11th head coach, Mike Norvell, was greeted with fanfare by the band as he, his wife, and daughter strolled across Doak Campbell stadium for the official announcement.

We were the first to talk to him as he finished his first walk across the field.

“It’s breathtaking, unbelievable, leaves me speechless. Its an incredible opportunity, so very excited about the future” he told us.

Minutes later he was officially introduced to a crowd of about two hundred boosters, FSU President John Thrasher telling them he is certain they got the right man.

“This gentleman right here was the only person I offered the head coaching job at Florida State University to”,said FSU President John thrasher, adding “and I couldn’t be prouder that he accepted it”

Norvell comes to FSU with passion and energy.

He will make $3.7 million a year.

“I want to be the coach that gets us back. I want to be the coach that leads this program. I want to be the coach to give college football what it needs…and that’s for Florida State football to be one country’s elite” Norvell told the crowd.

Afterward, the new head coach met briefly with about a dozen former players, telling them “Friday night before games, or whatever, you’re going to be a part of our game day preparation.”

One of them was Peter Boulware.

He played for FSU from 1993 t0 1996.

“And from I heard today” says Boulware, “I think we are headed in the right direction, finally, for the first time in a long time.”

And Florida State’s new head coach left open the possibility to coaching in a bowl game.

Either for Memphis or Florida State.

Norvell said the decision of whether to coach his former or current team will be made in the next few days.

FSU relied on a private recruiting consultant to set up meetings and identify Norvell and other candidates.

It paid $100,000 for the service.