Florida’s First Lady paid tribute to every veteran who lost their life dating back to the Revolutionary War Monday.

Schedulers had no way of knowing she would also be paying tribute to the three sailors who died Friday in Pensacola in what is being called a terrorist attack.

As the colors were posted for the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony honoring veterans from all wars, flags at the State Capitol were still at half staff in honor of the three sailors who died Friday in a terrorist attack.

“We acknowledge that while sin still flourishes, and evil men cast aside all that is righteous, good must and shall prevail,” said Retired Navy Veteran Chaplain Jonathan Craig.

First Lady Casey DeSantis talked of the sacrifice made by not just the three who died Friday, but all who have died in conflict after conflict.

“These brave sailors gave their last full measure of devotion in service to this country. And for that no words can begin to express our immense gratitude,” said DeSantis. “Freedom is not free.”

On Sunday, the First Lady met with the families of those who died in Pensacola.

“You see streets of NAS Pensacola lined with thousands of military personnel in their dress blues, all saluting the family and those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and to come come here today to pay tribute to all those who have served our country, its very meaningful and powerful,” said DeSantis.

The Governor has already said the Federal government must do a better job vetting who trains at US bases.

When asked, the First Lady echoed the Governor’s words.

The Saudi national shot by police in the attack purchased the gun legally in Florida.

The Governor has called on Congress to take action from proventing foreign nationals from buying firearms in this country.