Nearly 922,000 Florida households pay more than 50 percent of their income on housing, but the state trust fund designated for affordable housing is rarely fully funded.

More than $2 billion has been swept from the Sadowski trust fund for other purposes. $125 million last year alone.

More than 30 statewide organizations are looking to stop the fund from being swept in the future by supporting Legislation that would raise the status of the fund so it could only be swept in cases of emergency.

Advocates said fully funding the Sadowski trust fund would create more than 30,000 jobs and $4.4 billion in economic growth.

“The importance of safe housing that’s affordable is not controversial or partisan, it’s an issue that unites us,” said Florida Housing Coalition President Jamie Ross.

Governor Ron DeSantis has requested the Legislature fully fund the Sadowski Trust Fund in his first two budget proposals.

Advocates are hopeful the Legislature will honor the request in the 2020 session.