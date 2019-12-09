By a four to zero vote, the Governmental Oversight and Accountability committee of the Florida Senate voted to create a seven member task for to identify lost African American cemeteries in the state.

The bill carries a $500,000 appropriation to examine current practices regarding the preservation of unmarked and abandoned African-American cemeteries and burial grounds.

The measure is sponsored by Janet Cruz of Tampa.

“Let’s establish a state wide task force. We know there many many lost cemeteries,. And lets make an attempt to respect the dead that weren’t respected. It’s never too late to do the right thing,” said Cruz.

If approved, the task force must hold its first meeting by August 20th of 2020 and submit a final report by March 1, 2021.