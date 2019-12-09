Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Leo Rosten
    "Some things are so unexpected that no one is prepared for them."
  • Franz Kafka
    "God gives the nuts, but he does not crack them."
  • Jackie Kennedy
    "I want to live my life, not record it."
  • Robert Baden-Powell
    "The most worth-while thing is to try to put happiness into the lives of others."

Law Enforcement Vehicle Protections Pass Senate Committee

December 9th, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda

The Innovation, Industry, and Technology committee of the Florida Senate has voted ten to zero in favor of a bill that would make it clear police vehicles can not be prohibited from parking in an officer’s driveway by a home owners association.

The problem was brought to State Senator Ed Hopper after a Clearwater police officer was threatened with daily fines by her homeowners association.

“A group of elected homeowners associations determine this was a commercial vehicle, and it is not. I believe the Attorney General of this state has opined previously in the early two thousands that a law enforcement vehicle is not a commercial vehicle, and they were unwilling to change their interpretation, so I think I can help them change their mind,” said Hooper.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com