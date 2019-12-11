When you think of leasing, cars and even refrigerators might come to mind, but leasing pets is becoming more and more common in Florida.

However, new legislation would prohibit pet leasing in the state.

Bill Sponsor Senator Annette Taddeo said leasing pets can be devastating both financially and emotionally for families.

“I have constituents that have come to me and said we didn’t know and it wasn’t until we got the bill telling us we had to pay a monthly payment that we found out that our beloved now member of our family turned out to be a lease and if we didn’t make the payments we’d have to return the dog,” said Taddeo.

So far seven states have already banned pet leasing.

Along with Florida, Michigan is also considering a similar ban.