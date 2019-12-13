As many as 40 possible unmannered graves have been discovered at a golf course near the State Capitol.

Historical records show the land was once part of a plantation that operated during the 1800’s, and experts investigating the find believe those buried are likely enslaved African Americans.

The revelation comes as legislation filed State Senator Janet Cruz is seeking $500,000 to create memorials at similar unmarked graves discovered in Tampa and establish an Abandoned African American Task Force to investigate other potential grave sites

“We’re not really looking for any kind of internment. We just want these lost cemeteries and these lost souls to be honored and to respect the dead, that’s basically what we’re asking for,” said Cruz.

The bill has already cleared one Senate committee.

The discovery of an abandoned cemetery so close to the Capitol, might help push the bill to the finish line.