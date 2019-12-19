Governor Ron DeSantis presented a check to Gadsden County Thursday morning for just over $2.4 million.

The cash comes from a $25 million fund set up to help small communities recover from Hurricane Michael.

The money will go to repair a park and reimburse the city of Quincy for lost utility revenues, and several other needs in the rural county.

Emergency manager Jared Moskowitz said the awards are the first of their kind.

“And never before has the state helped cities and counties replenish dollars from lost revenue, also first of its kind. And so that’s what we’ve been doing at the Division of Emergency Management under Governor DeSantis’ leadership. Trying to understand how Hurricane Michael was so different and the areas it hit are so different,” said Moskowitz.

The Governor also made similar stops in Blountstown and Panama City.