A proposed constitutional amendment that would increase Florida’s minimum wage has gotten the go ahead to appear on the 2020 ballot from the State Supreme Court.

If passed, the amendment would set the state’s minimum wage at $10 an hour starting September 2021.

It would raise by one dollar each year until hitting $15.

After that, it would increase based on inflation.

Business groups worry raising the minimum wage would cost the state jobs.

“Its proponent says it’s actually designed to help people. The true fact is it’s actually going to hurt the very people that the proponent is claiming that it’s going to help. It’s not good for Florida. Florida stands to lose up to 500,000 jobs between now and 2026,” said Edie Ousley with the Florida Chamber of Commerce.

The amendment will need at least 60 percent voter approval to pass in 2020.