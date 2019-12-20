Pet leasing is becoming a more popular option offered by pet stores.

Often times those buying a new dog or cat don’t understand what’s at stake when they sign the dotted line.

Lawmakers are hoping to ban the predatory practice in the 2020 session.

Imagine picking up a new dog and bringing it home to the family only to get a bill in the mail a month later explaining you don’t actually own the dog.

“When we go to buy a pet the last think we think of is that this could be a lease,” said Senator Annette Taddeo.

Pet leasing is an option offered by all but six of 66 pet retailers in Florida.

Senator Taddeo said what families often don’t realize is the payments can be incredibly high and missing a payment means the seller could take the family dog away.

“It’s very very tough to find out that if you can’t make the payments, and most of the time they can’t, that they have to return this now family member,” said Taddeo.

That’s why she’s sponsoring legislation that would ban the practice statewide.

Retailers who offer pet leasing options would face up to a $500 fine for a first offense.

The fine doubles for a second offense.

So far seven states have banned pet leasing, but the legislation in Florida won’t be passed before Christmas.

In the meantime, there are ways you can avoid falling victim to a pet leasing scheme this holiday season.

“Look at the paperwork first. Ask them what the financing plans are and really understand how much they’re charging,” said President of the Florida Association of Animal Welfare Organizations Martha Boden.

Another way is to purchase from a trusted breeder.

“Reputable breeders can be found by doing your research. Making sure you see mom and dad and the conditions that they’re kept in before the puppies are sold,” said Jennifer Hobgood with the ASPCA.

Animal activists said adopting from a local shelter is the best option.

No risk of a lease, and you can save an animal’s life.