Flu Kills Two in Florida, Multiple Outbreaks Reported

December 30th, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda

Two Florida infants lost their lives to the flu during the first week on December, the first flu related deaths of the year in Florida, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The Department says neither child had been vaccinated.

The number of Florida flu related cases being reported is higher than this time last year.

During the same week four outbreaks were reported in Central and South Florida, three at facilities for adults and at one facility serving children.

The number of emergency department and urgent care center visits for influenza among pregnant women also increased and remained above levels at this time in previous seasons.

The Department of Health says the best way to prevent or lessen the effects of the Flu is by being vaccinated.

