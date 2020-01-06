There’s a new police chief in the county with the highest crime rate in the state.

Lawrence Revell was named Chief of the Tallahassee Police Department Monday morning after a high ranking St. Petersburg officer was selected and then turned the job down in a contract dispute

Crime in Tallahassee and surrounding Leon County have been the subject of concern for figures like FSU President John Thrasher and even the Governor.

Revell said his focus will be to address violent crime by creating a culture of unity.

“My vision is simple and that is to work tirelessly to unite this community and the police department in a community-led assault on violent crimes and those who would victimize our citizens. As one of the oldest police departments in the country we will modernize our approach and make 21st century policing more than just a catch phrase,” said Revell.

Revell’s selection has been criticized by some social justice groups for his involvement in the shooting of a black teenager in 1996 who had rammed another officer with his car.

He was cleared by a grand jury which found he “bravely performed his sworn duties”.