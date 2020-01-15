Welcome to

Legal Holiday Fireworks Bill Ready for Senate Floor Vote

January 15th, 2020 by Jake Stofan

Holiday fireworks are one step closer to being legal twice a year after a senate committee passed a bill Wednesday morning.

Initially the bill would have legalized fireworks on Independence Day, New Year’s Eve and day and Memorial Day, but Senators approved an amendment removing Memorial Day from the list.

Senate sponsor Travis Hutson said the decision to remove Memorial Day came from concerns over elevated fire risks.

“The AG Commissioner called and there were some other individuals as well that spoke and said that is typically the high point of the dry season, so Memorial Day coming out would alleviate some of those concerns,” said Hutson.

The bill is now ready for a vote on the Senate floor.

It still needs to pass one more committee in the House before a floor vote.

