From pirates on stilts to a 30-year-old Macaw from Zoo Tampa, Wednesday was Tampa day in the State Capitol.

Traditional cuban sandwiches were being handed out from a pirate ship and there were beads galore.

The annual event is a chance for the Chamber to showcase Tampa and State Representative Jackie Toledo said the awareness will help her convince fellow legislators to approve her 35 different budget requests for the area.

“We have so may requests from the Aquarium, the Straz Center. We have funding requests from flooding. We have New Life Village which you should come by and visit. Definitely, we have varying different appropriations requests in our area and I’m gonna be fighting for all of them,” said Toledo.

The Moffitt Cancer center also had displays in and outside the Capitol.