Shelter and rescue animals could become the official state pet of Florida if a bill moving through the Legislature becomes law.

Bill sponsor Senator Kevin Rader said while the designation would only be symbolic, it would send a strong message to Floridians that the state supports adoption.

“It just creates some public awareness and if it can save dozens or hundreds of animals and make more awareness for adoption I’m all for it,” said Rader.

The designation applies to all shelter animals, not just cats and dogs.