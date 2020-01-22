On the 47 Anniversary of Roe v. Wade, a bill that would require minors get their parents permission before having an abortion was approved by its final Senate Committee.

The bill is one of the most controversial of the 2020 legislative session.

Democrats on the committee expressed concerns about the judicial waiver option included in the bill that allows minors to bypass the parental consent requirement by going to the courts.

They fear it may leave victims of incest, human trafficking and sexual abuse at risk in certain circumstances.

But proponents say the concerns are overinflated.

“It works, 21 other state have parental consent and there have never been any problems with judicial waivers. In fact, Florida goes even further by respecting the privacy rights of those minor children to make sure that they’re not subject to public records requests,” said Anthony Verdugo, Executive Director of the Christian Family Coalition.

The Senate President said he expects the bill to be heard on the Senate Floor next week.

The legislation is also ready to be taken up on the House Floor.