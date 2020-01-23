Lawmakers are hoping to crack down on individuals who lie about serving in the military.

A bill passed through its final House committee Thursday morning would make it illegal to falsify or misrepresent military service in order to obtain employment or political office.

Sponsor Representative Anthony Sabatini said the issue is more common than is often reported and even occurred in his own district.

“We had a gentleman who won a seat for mayor in one of the towns in south Lake County completely totally misrepresenting his military record, saying he was a Purple Heart recipient like I mentioned earlier. So this bill really takes care of that situation,” said Sabatini.

Violators would face a third degree felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.