Florida’s First Lady is highlighting scholarships for children who are struggling to read after finding in the state’s capital county only 5 percent of who children qualify for the scholarships are receiving them.

The scholarships can be used for reading programs and tutoring services.

First Lady Casey DeSantis also took the opportunity to highlight a new pilot program rolling out in select Florida schools.

A private partner is providing students at the school with access to a free math and reading app to help them in their studies.

“You don’t want them to go to waste because I think at the end of the day we want to make sure that parents recognize that there are opportunities out there for their kids to get additional help if they need it. And so we’re excited obviously about letting parents know of the reading scholarships, but also I think this partnership with the private sector is going to be really powerful for just giving new technology in the hands of students,” said DeSantis.

The $500 reading scholarships are offered to students who score a one or two on grade three or four ELA assessments.