The lone statewide elected Democrat, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is accusing the Governor of a partisan power grab.

GOP-filed legislation would move the state’s energy office from Fried’s control to the Department of Environmental Protection.

Fried said such legislation would never have happened if the GOP still controlled her office.

“It’s partisan punishment and another power grab. We know that for decades, Republicans have had no problem with this office being where it is as long as it was run by a republican. But now that there is a Democrat in this office, the first woman ever elected to this office, it suddenly needs to be moved,” said Fried.

The legislation was approved by a House committee on a ten to two vote Tuesday morning and included some yes votes from Democrats.