More than a hundred people from across the state participated in the first ever Emergency Management Day at the Capitol.

Florida is the first state to hire a mental health coordinator in emergency operations, and a federal grant of seven hundred thousand dollars helped thousands of panhandle residents following hurricane Michael.

First Lady Casey DeSantis also helped organized kiosks in hurricane ravaged counties so residents could seek mental health answers without having to travel.

“Every public school in six counties were provided tele-mental access, tele-mental port access, so that not only the children would have access to counseling sessions, so would the faculty and so would the parents. And what we are finding now is that people learn about these new ways to get this help and this new technology, we’re seeing usage rates in the last month double if not more,” said DeSantis.

The Governor has also asked lawmakers to renew a state twenty five million dollar grant program for hurricane recovery.