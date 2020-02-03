State Senators are scheduled to vote on legislation Tuesday that would require girls under 18 years old get their parent’s consent before having an abortion.

Hundreds of protesters and supporters are expected to be in the Capitol for the vote, but anti-abortion groups got a head start Monday.

They’re celebrating ‘Life Day’ and taking the opportunity to speak with lawmakers about their number one priority, the parental consent bill.

“Even people on the so called ‘pro abortion’ side, they even think well I’m a parent, I should have a right to know before my daughter gets a surgical procedure or undergoes something as traumatic as an abortion and so we feel like it’s so important to put the parent back involved in the equation,” said Florida Right to Life President Lynda Bell.

If the bill is passed by the Senate Tuesday it is expected the House will bring the Legislation to the chamber floor shortly after.