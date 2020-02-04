After the murder for hire of FSU law professor Dan Markel, widow Wendi Adelson changed the last name of the couple’s two sons from Markel to Adelson.

She prohibited the Markel family from visiting the boys, but now new legislation that cleared a Senate Committee Tuesday could open the door to visits from the grandparents.

It is crafted to apply to very specific situations when the surviving parent or caregiver is considered an un-indicted co-conspirator.

“Imagine your child was murdered, and his spouse was implicated in that murder and you as a grandparent have no rights to see the children of your murdered son or daughter, because the other parent, who is implicated in the murder, has changed their name, and will no longer allow you to see those grandkids,” said Senate Sponsor Jeff Brandes.

One man was convicted of Dan Markel’s murder last fall.

A retrial of the alleged codefendant between the Adelson family and the hitman is set to be retried in April.