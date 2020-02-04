Florida Dentists flooded the Capitol Tuesday.

They are looking for ways to have the state pay back student debts that can run as high as $300,000.

One way they suggest, is for lawmakers to fund a program allowing dentists to volunteer in in communities with little dental care.

Dr. Andrew Brown said a 2016 event in Jacksonville drew four times more patients than the volunteers could serve.

“We did an impact study in 2016 in Jacksonville. We went out of our way not to let the emergency departments and health centers know about it. The week of, we had two or three public service announcements, we saw 3,200 people in 24 hours and sent 9,000 home,” said Brown.

A similar event is scheduled in April this year.