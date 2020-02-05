Welcome to

Giant Paella Served at State Capitol

February 5th, 2020 by Jake Stofan

For Miami-Dade Days at the State Capitol visitors took part in a decades old tasty tradition.

A massive 2,000-serving paella dish cooked by Bijan’s Catering in Miami was hauled into the capitol court yard and free portions were served up by lawmakers.

The dish was made of 1,540 pounds of chicken and 450 pounds of lobster.

The paella also had a combined total of 2,230 pounds of fish, crab, shrimp, scallops and mussels.

