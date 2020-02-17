Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


 


 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

Crime Victims Arrive at Capitol for Week of Advocacy

February 17th, 2020 by Jake Stofan

400 victims of crime from across the state arrived in Tallahassee Monday ahead of a planned week of advocacy at the state Capitol.

This is the third year in a row victims have organized in hopes of expanding victims rights and lobbying for criminal justice reform.

Aswad Thomas with Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice said last year the group achieved some success.

“We were able to extend the time limit for victims of crime to file for the state’s victims’ compensation program from one year to three years. We also extended the time limit that’s needed for victims to file a police report in order to be eligible for the program from 72 hours to five days,” said Thomas.

A rally is scheduled for Wednesday, where victims say they will unveil their 2020 legislative goals.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com