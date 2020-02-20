The House Chamber erupted in applause Thursday afternoon after all 117 members present voted to strip the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence of its designation as the state’s only conduit of state money to local domestic violence centers.

Sponsor Juan Fernandez-Barquin of Miami said the change was necessary to protect taxpayers from the former CEO’s $761,000 annual salary.

“What’s happened with the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence shocks the conscience. Tax payer money being diverted for personal gain. This issue has kept me up at night because it’s not our money. This is the state’s money given to us and trusted to us by tax payers,” said Fernandez-Barquin.

On Monday, 13 former employees or board members have been subpoenaed by lawmakers to testify behind closed doors about the operations at the domestic violence coalition.