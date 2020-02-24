Welcome to

Florida Lawmakers Tour FAMU’s Newest Addition

February 24th, 2020 by Jake Stofan
The Governor, Senate President and a group of lawmakers toured the construction of a new building at FAMU Monday morning.
The Center for Access and Student Success is about halfway complete.
FAMU President Dr. Larry Robinson said the $28 million dollar 73,000 square foot building will centralize services like mental health and financial aid in one easy to access location for students.
“The whole idea is to provide the best possible services we can to our students and I believe that if we provide those services things like student retention rates and academic success rates will also increase as a result of having at their disposal the types of services that we’re going to be offering here in this facility,” said Robinson.
The building is set to be complete in mid-August.
President Robinson said the center should be fully operational by Spring of 2021.

