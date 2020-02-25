A group of veterans joined a State Senator condemning a bill moving through the House that would put a 10 percent THC cap on medical marijuana products Tuesday.

The veterans, part of the Veterans Cannabis Project, fear limiting the amount of THC in medicinal cannabis would reduce its effectiveness for treating ailments suffered by many veterans like PTSD.

State Senator Jeff Brandes said it could force veterans to go to the black market.

“Limiting THC would reduce the amount of medical effectiveness of cannabis and would cause many veterans to rely on unsafe, untested options including moving to the illicit market to manage their needs. The cap and regulations would also cause medical cannabis’ costs to skyrocket,” said Brandes.

Senator Brandes said the Senate is holding strong and has no appetite for the legislation, but Senate President Bill Galvano said the Senate may consider THC caps in a December interview.