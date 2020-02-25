Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


 


 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Virgil
    "They can conquer who believe they can."
  • Blaise Pascal
    "It is the fight alone that pleases us, not the victory."
  • Jean-Jacques Rousseau
    "The world of reality has its limits; the world of imagination is boundless."
  • Sophocles
    "Reason is God's crowning gift to man."

Veterans Group Opposing Medical Marijuana TCH Caps

February 25th, 2020 by Jake Stofan

A group of veterans joined a State Senator condemning a bill moving through the House that would put a 10 percent THC cap on medical marijuana products Tuesday.

The veterans, part of the Veterans Cannabis Project, fear limiting the amount of THC in medicinal cannabis would reduce its effectiveness for treating ailments suffered by many veterans like PTSD.

State Senator Jeff Brandes said it could force veterans to go to the black market.

“Limiting THC would reduce the amount of medical effectiveness of cannabis and would cause many veterans to rely on unsafe, untested options including moving to the illicit market to manage their needs. The cap and regulations would also cause medical cannabis’ costs to skyrocket,” said Brandes.

Senator Brandes said the Senate is holding strong and has no appetite for the legislation, but Senate President Bill Galvano said the Senate may consider THC caps in a December interview.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com