For the second year in a row lawmakers are looking to put caps on THC in medical marijuana.

An proposed amendment to a sweeping Department of Health bill would cap THC levels at 10 percent for medical marijuana prescribed to patients under 21 years old unless they are terminally ill or their doctor receives special approval from the department.

“I am very concerned about what is happening to our young people. The studies that are coming out on brain development show that large amounts of THC have a very deleterious effect on brain development, especially in young adults,” said Senate sponsor Gayle Harrell.

The amendment was met with skepticism from Democrats and even some Republicans during questioning.

The bill was temporarily postponed in the middle of the debate and the amendment was ultimately withdrawn.