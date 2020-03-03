The House is pushing forward with a bill that its sponsor claims would make it easier for public sector employees, including first responders, to quit their unions, but the bill is facing significant opposition.

Lawmakers were greeted by public and private sector union members chanting ‘What’s disgusting? Union busting!’ as they entered the chamber doors Tuesday.

They’re protesting legislation would require state workers like teachers, firefighters and even police to reauthorize their union membership every three years.

It also would prevent public sector unions from requiring workers to explain why they’re ending their membership.

Some fear if lawmakers were to pass the restrictions for public sector unions it would only be a matter of time before they set their sights on the private sector as well.

“They’re trying to make it harder for unions to collect money. They couldn’t decertify us because it’s in the constitution so now they’re trying to defund us,” said Jeremiah Tattersall who belongs to a private sector union in Gainesville.

The bill also requires employers certify that workers have authorized payment of their dues.

“If an employer simply doesn’t want to do it, they don’t. And then what happens to that firefighter? What happens to that teacher? Are they in the union or are they not in the union?” said Rich Templin with the Florida AFL-CIO.

Even Presidential hopeful Senator Elizabeth Warren is weighing in.

“HB 1 is just another plan to try to break the backs of unions. We need to make it easier, not harder to join a union,” Warren said in a video released Tuesday.

“I don’t not believe this is a union busting bill by any stretch,” said bill sponsor Rep. James Grant.

Grant argues the goal of the legislation is to strike a balance.

“It’s easy to opt in, it ought to be easy to opt out and you’re not going to be discriminated or deal with the fear of discrimination by the way in which you opt in or the way in which you opt out,” said Grant.

The Senate President said he has no appetite for the bill, but in the horse trading of the final days of session anything is possible.+