Senators are pushing forward with legalizing holiday fireworks.

The bill is now ready for a floor vote in the chamber.

Senator Travis Hutson said the bill will allow Floridians to celebrate the 4th of July, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day with out fear of perjuring themselves.

“Current law allows individuals to use fireworks if they’re scaring birds and or fish and they can check a box under penalty of perjury to do so. This bill will allow individuals to use fireworks on specific holidays without checking that box and I believe Floridians should be able to enjoy their holidays and not be confused or discouraged by Florida law,” said Hutson.

The bill is also ready for a vote in the House.