Summons were served Friday on the former CEO and board members of the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence in two lawsuits filed by the state.

The House has failed twice serving former Domestic Violence Coalition CEO Tiffany Carr with a subpoena compelling her to testify.

“I believe she is evading service. At present, we believe she is at her home in North Carolina, behind a locked gate,” said Rep. Tom Leek, who chairs the committee investigating the coalition.

So it voted to allow her to be served by any means necessary.

In this case, via Twitter.

The state constitution gives the House the power to send Carr to jail or fine her for contempt.

“So sooner or later that subpoena will transcend into something greater where law enforcement can go get her, but we are not there yet,” said Leek.

Issuing legislative subpoenas like this one is extremely rare.

As far as we can tell, the House has never voted to send someone to jail for contempt.

Since the beginning of the week, the Department of Children and Families has had staff on the ground at the coalition headquarters.

“We have to take control of evidence and things of that nature, so that work is going on as well,” said DCF Secretary Chad Poppel.

After filing suit the Governor is hopeful the state will get back some if not all of the $7.5 million Carr was paid.

“That money is being used to line people’s pockets,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

Refuge House CEO Meg Baldwin said that money came directly from cash that would have gone to services for victims.

“We calculated that we would be able to provide 18,597 people with services for six million dollars,” said Baldwin.

An emergency motion filed by the state seeking to dissolve the Domestic Violence Coalition is expected to get a hearing next week.

Carr’s attorney did not return our calls.