A judge in the State Capital has ruled votes cast for Senator Bernie Sanders in the Democratic Party can be counted.

“Because the Party has a first amendment right to determine who is a Democrat. Sanders, therefore, in substance and in name, a Democrat,” said Sanders’ attorney Malcolm Seymour.

Two registered Democrats filed a lawsuit, alleging that since Sanders is an Independent in his home state of Vermont, he should not be allowed to run in the Florida Democratic Primary

“There is no reason that he could not, and should not have switched his Independent if he is really a Democrat. If he’s not, then I guess he has a problem. And the votes should not be counted as we suggested,” said Karen Geivers, who filed the lawsuit.