Florida now has 70 Covid-19 cases and the number is expected to rise in the coming weeks, but the Governor said today self isolation and avoiding large crowds is working. As Mike Vasilinda tells us, the state has also raised the activation level of the Emergency Operations center to its highest level.

There are roughly a hundred people here at the state Emergency Operations center working around the clock preparing just as they would if a hurricane were coming, and the viral hurricane approaching Florida is getting stronger.

No one is getting into the state Emergency Operations Center now without first answering questions: where have you been, how the feel.

“We’ve had seventy Florida residents test positive for Covid-19. Six of those were diagnosed and isolated outside of Florida. Seven have not been Florida residents, fatalities have been three. One of the Florida residents passed away in another state” the Governor told reporters.

All but three of the 70 cases are travel related. Those three are all in Broward County and being investigated. Travel from New York is blamed for some cases and the Governor now wants some domestic travel curtailed

“I think the administration needs to look at domestic flights from certain areas where you have outbreaks.”

The ban on visits to nursing homes has been extended to 30 days says Mary Mathew,

The Secretary of Agency for Health Care Administration which oversees Florida’s elderly housing facilities. “We can’t let this infection into a facility for our elderly.”

And the Governor says it could get worse before it gets better.

“Dr. Fauci has said nationwide, you’re looking at six to eight weeks where we’re really going to have to dig in here. But I think its dynamic, and I think the more success you have up front, probably the less time it will end up being in this.”

And despite all this preparation, the Governor says the chances of low risk populations being infected is very low.