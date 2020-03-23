Amid the coronavirus pandemic Florida’s Attorney General has active the Price Gouging Hotline.

As many stores struggle to keep essential items like hand sanitizer, facemasks and cleaning supplies stocked on the shelves, others are jacking up prices to make a quick buck.

So far the hotline has received nearly 700 complaints.

447 cases have been referred for further review.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said one thing that’s different about price gouging during this crisis, compared to other events like hurricanes, is that 40 percent of complaints are aimed at online sellers.

“What does that mean for us and our team? It means we have to be vigilant and proactive and working with these merchants to shut down those that are trying to post these price gouging or scams. I’m proud to say we have done that. We’ve had hundreds of business contacts, we’re pulling down posts, we’re issuing preservation letters. We’re really being aggressive in the field and responding to these on a day to day basis,” said Moody.

If you see suspected price gouging online or in the stores, report it to the hotline at 1-866-966-7226.