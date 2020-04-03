Florida has gotten very few of the millions of N95 protective masks that it has ordered.

On national television, Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz has called it criminal.

The Governor himself has called the arrangement of brokers and dealers “shady as hell”.

“I can tell you I’ve probably signed a half a billion dollars worth or PO’s and I fell like all I purchased was air. Because these things just don’t exist. There’s something really wrong in the market. Something’s broken. I don’t know if its brokers, distributors, I can’t tell you, that will be up to somebody when this is over to investigate,” said Moskowitz.

Moskowitz said only about five percent of the ten million masks he has ordered have been delivered.