Hurricane season is now less than two months away, and Jared Moskowitz, the state’s emergency management director, already engaged in fighting COVID-19 is now planning for the possibility of a hurricane while the coronavirus is still a factor.

“We’ve got to have plans that potentially we could have a hurricane and be dealing with evacuations and shelter procedures, still with COVID-19,” said Moskowitz. “So, how do we evacuate? How do I evacuate people that might be COVID-19 positive? What do we do with our hospitals? How do we do a decompression plan there with people who might be in the hospital still with COVID-19? Are we using schools for shelters? How are we doing that? How are we separating populations?”

While planning for the worst, Moskowitz said most models show the coronavirus subsiding by the peak of hurricane season.