Filing for unemployment should be easier, but still not flawless as of Monday.

Over the weekend the state made major improvements to the system, adding servers and people, but getting a check could still take some time.

72 new servers were installed to process unemployment claims over the weekend, and more than 200 employees from other agencies trained to answer calls.

“The system can handle up to a hundred and twenty thousand simultaneously connections by individuals filing claims. Recently, we’ve been in the forty to sixty thousand connection range before these servers. That was causing huge stres,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

More than 60,000 people applied Sunday night when the system went back up.

20,000 applications were received Monday morning.

“From March 15th to April 5th, we received 520,000 cases for reemployment assistance,” said Ken Lawson, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

But the Department can only process 80,000 claims a week, which means there is already a four or five week backlog to getting a check.

“Everyday, as we increase capacity, we’re seeing greater improvement in the system in our ability to process and pay people,” said Lawson.

Also unclear is whether you can receive benefits from the time you lost a job and couldn’t file because of problems in the system.

“If they have been frustrated from applying, and then finally now, the systems better, then I think that should be something that is taken into consideration. I mean, it’s not like they were just sitting on their hands,” said DeSantis.

The Governor said he’s talking to FedEx.

You may soon be able to go to a FedEx office, fill out the form, and have them deliver it.

There was also a new revelation about the Connect computer system, which has had problems since it went live in 2013.

The backup system was never plugged in.

“Shocked and surprised,” said Lawson.

But it is plugged in now.

Ten more servers are on order, and 500 Department of revenue employees will start verifying applications to try and speed the process.