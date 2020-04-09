Invoking the words of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt during the dark days of World War II, Florida’s incoming Senate President Wilton Simpson, released a video Thursday morning contrasting the challenges it took to prevail in the 1940’s to what we are facing today.

“There is a lot of fear out there, but there are a lot of people on the front lines, everyday Floridians on the front lines, and all of our doctors and nurses, medical staff, and when you think about the farmers that are out there everyday to bring food, and the truck drivers and retailers and grocery stores, and all the workers who are associated with delivery services, I think this show some appreciate for what we are going through and we are going to be better,” said Simpson.

The video is being pushed out on social media.