Department of Ag Launches New Resource for Farmers

April 14th, 2020 by Jake Stofan

Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture had launched a one-stop shop for Florida farmers to find customers and assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Keep Florida Growing webpage offers a platform for Floridians and businesses to find local farmers and ranchers they can purchase product from in order to help keep the state’s agriculture industry afloat.

The site also provides farmers with information on SBA loans, USDA assistance, and state emergency bridge loans.

“My guess is that agriculture has become the number one economic driver in our state and so we need to do everything we can to really lift up this industry and make sure that our economy can at least rely on agriculture during these hard times,” said Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried.

The page can be found by clicking here.

