Protestors Demand Unemployment Fixes

April 20th, 2020 by Mike Vasilinda

Frustration continues to build over the inability to file an unemployment claim.

A two car parade circled the Department of Economic Opportunity headquarters in the state capitol Monday afternoon.

For Shena Osborne, she filed six weeks ago, was approved, but hasn’t gotten a check.

She’s asking what a lot are asking for, retroactive payments to the day she was let go.

“It’s saying I’ve already lost three weeks. They expired. You’re not getting your money unless you claim your weeks and it’s still like that. It’s saying I still have weeks available to claim, but you can’t claim them and you’re not getting anything until you claim your weeks, but you can’t claim your weeks. You cannot get into the system. It kicks you out. The new site they created, it has an option for you to claim your weeks, but it’s not allowing you to claim your weeks,” said Osborne.

And we’ve asked the agency about retroactivity.

We were told it’s on their radar, but still haven’t gotten a solid answer.

