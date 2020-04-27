For the third time in a month, a handful of cars with signs critical of the state’s unemployment system circled the DEO headquarters with horns blowing.

They circled the block three to four times, making their displeasure know.

At their last protest, several unemployed protestors were asking for retroactive payments dating back to the day they lost their job.

Last week, the state agreed to make payments retroactive to March 9th, or the day a someone was laid off.