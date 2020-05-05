Justice for those awaiting jury trials has been further delayed, with the Florida Supreme Court extending its suspension until July 2nd.

The Supreme Court first suspended jury trials starting in mid-March.

The latest extension means justice will be delayed 3 1/2 months for those awaiting trial by their peers.

“This statewide halting of jury trails for months on end is pretty unprecedented,” said Sumayya Saleh with the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The have been local efforts by some like Jack Campbell, State Attorney of Florida’s 2nd Judicial Circuit, to prevent cases from piling up, by reducing arrests for minor offenses and releasing some low level offenders.

“We’ve been very busy trying to get those people we can out,” said Campbell.

Statewide there were 43,379 arrests in March and just 21,985 in April according to numbers we received from The Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

It’s a 50 percent reduction, but Saleh points out those convicted of more serious crimes are stuck in a legal limbo.

“There’s still thousands of people locked up in jails around the state and those thousands of people all have jury trial rights,” said Saleh.

And Campbell agrees, there’s going to be a massive backlog.

“It’s very rare that the system works without that ultimate deciding factor,” said Campbell.

The Supreme Court’s latest order does expand the types of proceedings that can be conducted virtually, including common hearings like traffic ticket challenges.

If you have any legal dispute that can be settled virtually the sooner you do so there better.

It could prevent you from getting caught in the backlog when jury trials resume and it can help those awaiting justice settle their cases faster.

“We’re trying to get all that done, so that when we do become live again we will be able to dedicate all our time and resources to doing those jury trials,” said Campbell.

And some of the virtual proceedings may be here to stay.

A workgroup has been tasked with recommending what can stay online even after the pandemic ends.

Here’s the list of court proceedings now allowed to be conducted virtually: